FERC Approves LNG Terminal Despite Review Concerns

By Keith Goldberg (November 17, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana, but several commissioners expressed concern that the agency isn't adequately reviewing the environmental justice impacts of LNG and other gas infrastructure projects....

