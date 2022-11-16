Texas Court Questions Dismissal In Jerry Jones Assault Suit

By Lauren Castle (November 16, 2022, 8:16 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate judge pressed attorneys for Jerry Jones whether a sexual assault case against the Dallas Cowboys owner was dismissed as a sanction, noting that, while the woman who filed the case didn't have a protective order, it isn't abnormal to file such suits under a pseudonym....

