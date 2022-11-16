Proof Shows Atty Helped CEO Evade Taxes On $225M, US Says

By Theresa Schliep (November 16, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- A tax attorney helped a private equity executive evade taxes on $225 million in capital gains, the U.S. government told a California federal court, saying it will present evidence at trial from undercover agents and other sources proving he knowingly promoted an offshore evasion scheme....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS