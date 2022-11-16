Former Samsung IP Attys Get DQ'd From Bixby Patent Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (November 16, 2022, 5:27 PM EST) -- A Texas magistrate judge has granted Samsung's bid to disqualify two of its former in-house intellectual property attorneys from helping a patent owner assert infringement claims against Samsung's smart speaker Bixby, finding Wednesday that the attorneys were keyed into the technology giant's confidential IP strategy for the system at issue....

