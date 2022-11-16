Trucking Co. Wants 3rd Circ. To End Ex-VP's ERISA Claim

By Matthew Santoni (November 16, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania trucking company asked the Third Circuit on Wednesday to overturn a judge's ruling that it violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by firing an executive after his hip surgery, arguing that the judge shouldn't have independently found against the company after a jury had rejected the rest of the former executive's claims....

