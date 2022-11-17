Calif. Tribe Gets $10M Deal From Mother-Son Embezzler Duo

By Ali Sullivan (November 17, 2022, 9:22 PM EST) -- A mother and son convicted of running a yearslong embezzlement scheme that stole millions from a Northern California tribe have agreed to pay $10 million in damages to the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, the tribe announced Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS