WSFS Unit Accused Of Funneling Trust Funds To Indicted Atty

By Brian Steele (November 17, 2022, 8:02 PM EST) -- An asset management company accused a division of Wilmington Savings Fund Society Financial Corp. of actively helping attorney Matthew Browndorf steal millions of dollars from real estate investors in a federal lawsuit filed in Manhattan on Wednesday, three months after his indictment on fraud charges....

