SEC's $26M Real Estate Fraud Suit Stayed

By Brent Godwin (November 17, 2022, 5:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Texas real estate developers who allegedly overinflated prices in a scheme that raised more than $26 million from 100 Chinese investors has been stayed while a parallel criminal case plays out, according to a Texas federal court order....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS