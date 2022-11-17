Chess Prodigy Ordered To File Amended Suit Against Rival

By Elaine Briseño (November 17, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge in a defamation suit filed by 19-year-old chess champ Hans Moke Niemann has directed the plaintiff to refile an amended complaint within seven days that sufficiently shows the citizenship of all relevant parties in order to establish that the court has proper jurisdiction for the case....

