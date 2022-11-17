Koss Can't Overcome Alice In Wireless Headphone IP Case

By Adam Lidgett (November 17, 2022, 3:52 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has thrown out headphone maker Koss Corp.'s suit claiming Poly Inc. infringed a half dozen patents, saying that the patents presently don't pass muster under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling, though it has three weeks to try again....

