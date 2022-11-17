Guatemala Says Israeli Co. Can't Escape $1.8M Award

By Ali Sullivan (November 17, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- The Republic of Guatemala has reaffirmed its bid for a default ruling in a New York federal court case seeking to enforce a $1.8 million arbitration award against a no-show Israeli energy company, asserting it has properly served IC Power Asia Development Ltd. with the suit....

