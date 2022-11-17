Jury Says Cos. Not Liable For Boy's Shooting At Apartments

By Collin Krabbe (November 17, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- A Georgia jury on Thursday cleared the former owners and managers of an Atlanta-area apartment complex of responsibility for the death of a 10-year-old boy shot by another young child on the premises, rebuffing the request of the boy's mother for up to $100 million in damages....

