Atty Wants NJ Bar's Reserved Seats Vacated In Bias Suit

By Bill Wichert (November 17, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- A New Jersey attorney is calling on a state court to order the New Jersey State Bar Association to immediately vacate seats on its board of trustees and two committees that the court recently found were improperly set aside for members of certain underrepresented groups, saying the organization's discriminatory conduct cannot continue any longer....

