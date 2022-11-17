Insider-Trading Stock Whiz Who Dodged Taxes Avoids Prison

By Pete Brush (November 17, 2022, 3:50 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Thursday allowed a New York City stock-trading expert to avoid prison for insider trading and an attempted tax dodge, citing the defendant's rough childhood in turning aside a request by prosecutors for a three-year sentence....

