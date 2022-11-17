Colo. Panel Revives Anschutz's $8M Tax Refund Suit

By Daniel Ducassi (November 17, 2022, 3:01 PM EST) -- Colorado billionaire Phil Anschutz and his wife can claim a retroactive refund on their 2018 state income tax bill because pandemic-era revisions to federal tax law in turn affected state tax law, a Colorado Court of Appeals panel ruled Thursday, reversing a trial court order that had tossed the couple's case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS