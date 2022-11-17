Whistleblower Tells Justices FCA Dismissal Authority Limited

By Daniel Wilson (November 17, 2022, 5:13 PM EST) -- A whistleblower who accused a UnitedHealth unit of helping hospitals overcharge the government urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to reject the company's argument that the False Claims Act clearly allowed the government to dismiss his suit after initially declining to intervene....

