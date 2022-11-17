Terraform Can't Move RICO Suit Over Stablecoin To Calif.

By Katryna Perera (November 17, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge denied an attempt by blockchain company Terraform Labs to transfer to California a proposed class action over the collapse of its stablecoin and consolidate it with another case, saying the two cases do not involve the same issues and that a transfer would delay the prompt resolution of the current action....

