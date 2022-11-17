Drake, 21 Savage Agree To Ban On Their Fake Vogue Cover

By Jasmin Jackson (November 17, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- Rappers Drake and 21 Savage have agreed to stop using a phony Vogue cover featuring the artists that is at the center of a trademark suit brought by media giant Condé Nast in New York federal court, ultimately removing the fake cover from promotional material used to market their 2022 album "Her Loss."...

