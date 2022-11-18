FCC Releases First Draft Of Granular Broadband Maps

By Christopher Cole (November 18, 2022, 3:19 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Friday released the first draft of highly detailed maps of broadband service around the country, complying with a congressional deadline and kicking off a process to challenge the data before new federal dollars are distributed for deployment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS