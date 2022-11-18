Chinese Retailer Asks Justices To Take NBA Trademark Case

By Jasmin Jackson (November 18, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- A China-based retailer has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Seventh Circuit decision affirming NBA Properties' win in trademark infringement litigation over counterfeit products related to the National Basketball Association, arguing the lower court's ruling allows jurisdiction to be manipulated....

