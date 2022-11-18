Tesla's Bid To Move IP Case Called 'Naked' Forum-Shopping

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 18, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- Arsus LLC urged a Texas federal judge to reject Tesla Inc.'s bid to send its suit over a rollover prevention patent to California, calling the electric vehicle company's request "transparent, naked, baseless forum-shopping" since Tesla has moved its headquarters to the Lone Star state....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS