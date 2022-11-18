Fed. Circ. Says IP Suit Against Cloudflare Must Stay In WDTX

By Andrew Karpan (November 18, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit said Friday it was not going to second-guess U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's decision to reject a tech company's bid to transfer a patent case it is facing out of his Waco courtroom, agreeing with the Texas court that testimony from one of Cloudflare's executives wasn't very convincing....

