Sears And Visa Ink Deal Ending Interchange Fee Dispute

By Dave Simpson (November 18, 2022, 7:12 PM EST) -- Sears has settled its dispute with Visa Inc. in an antitrust suit that accuses the banking giant of employing anti-competitive rules and restraints that cause merchants to overpay for transaction fees, according to a New York federal judge's order entered Friday that dismissed all claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS