House Judiciary GOP Highlights First Oversight Targets

By James Arkin (November 18, 2022, 6:43 PM EST) -- House Republicans sent the first major signal of their Biden administration oversight targets Friday, sending letters to the White House chief of staff and top officials at the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security seeking to jump-start inquiries ahead of next year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS