Good Samaritan Law Shields Costco Worker In Fistfight Suit

By Craig Clough (November 18, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- A California appellate panel affirmed the dismissal of a suit Friday filed against a Costco employee and the company over injuries suffered by a man who engaged in a fistfight at the superstore's gas station before the employee intervened, finding the employee is shielded by the state's Good Samaritan law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS