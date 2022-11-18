DOJ Will Ask DC Circ. To Block UnitedHealth-Change Deal

By Dave Simpson (November 18, 2022, 9:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice, along with New York and Minnesota, filed a notice of appeal to the D.C. Circuit on Friday after losing their challenge to UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s planned $13.8 billion purchase of Change Healthcare Inc....

