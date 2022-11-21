E-Cig Group Backs Challenge To LA County Flavored Vape Ban

By Jonathan Capriel (November 21, 2022, 9:25 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit decision that ultimately allowed Los Angeles County to ban the sale of flavored vaping products could "neuter if not undermine" the federal government's authority to regulate tobacco and cause a slow shutdown of the entire e-cigarette market, a vaping industry group told the U.S. Supreme Court in an amicus brief....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS