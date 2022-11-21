BMO Harris Bank Seeks Delay Of $563M Ponzi Scheme Verdict

By Brian Steele (November 21, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- BMO Harris Bank asked a Minnesota federal judge to suspend the enforcement of a jury verdict, without the bank having to post a bond, after it was found liable for $563 million in damages to investors for its predecessor's role in a Ponzi scheme, arguing that it is not required by law to secure the judgment while it appeals....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS