Republicans Tell 11th Circ. To Uphold CDC Mask Mandate Ax

By Kelcey Caulder (November 21, 2022, 8:08 PM EST) -- A group of Republican members of the House of Representatives and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul urged the Eleventh Circuit on Monday to uphold a lower court ruling ending the federal mask mandate for public transportation, arguing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS