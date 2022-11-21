Studios Rack Up $56.6M Against No-Show Streamer

By Andrew Karpan (November 21, 2022, 10:26 PM EST) -- A federal judge in California on Friday ordered the purported owner of an internet-based streaming service called Nitro TV to pay $56.6 million to a coalition of entertainment goliaths including Disney, Amazon, Columbia and Universal, a few months after his lawyer departed the case and a Texas court also ordered him to pay $100 to Dish Networks. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS