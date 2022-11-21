Ex-Tribal Official Gets 6 Years For Contractor Bribery Scheme

By Caleb Symons (November 21, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- A former elected representative of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation in North Dakota was sentenced on Monday to more than six years in federal prison for his role in a bribery scheme that involved taking kickbacks from a contractor hired by the tribe for construction services....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS