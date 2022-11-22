Ex-Employee Hits Detroit Tigers With Bias Suit Over Firing

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (November 22, 2022, 3:17 PM EST) -- A Black former clubhouse manager for the Detroit Tigers has filed suit against the team in Michigan federal court, claiming he was abruptly fired and replaced by his "much younger" white assistant, despite being an "unwaveringly loyal" employee for more than 33 years....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS