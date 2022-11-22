Fla. Judge Dismisses Texas Atty In $2M Fraud Suit Over PPE

By David Minsky (November 22, 2022, 6:34 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has dismissed a Texas attorney accused of fraud in a suit brought by MBI Services LLC over a botched deal to provide $2 million worth of personal protective equipment, including disposable gloves, after the two parties settled on an agreement they reached in April....

