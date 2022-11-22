Ga. Justices To Ask If Innkeeper Is Actually A Landlord

By Peter McGuire (November 22, 2022, 7:46 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court will wade into the state's tenant-landlord laws when it decides whether an Atlanta-area motel is legally considered an innkeeper that can eject long-term tenants without going through an eviction process....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS