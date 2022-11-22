XL Fleet Still Stuck In Muddy Waters In Del. SPAC Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (November 22, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- A critical Muddy Waters Research report on SPAC-born XL Fleet Corp. once again haunted the company Tuesday as company attorneys argued for the dismissal of a six-count class suit seeking damages from an allegedly deceptive acquisition from late 2020....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS