TC Energy Balks At $3B Damages Bid In Pipeline Merger Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (November 22, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- Canadian energy company TC Energy Corp. pushed back Tuesday on a suggestion from former Columbia Pipeline Group Inc. shareholders that Delaware's Chancery Court should award them $3.02 billion in rescissory damages stemming from an allegedly unfair $13 billion merger with TC Energy's predecessor TransCanada Corp....

