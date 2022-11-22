Hacker Who Testified Against Uber Exec Cops To Slack Heist

By Dorothy Atkins (November 22, 2022, 3:47 PM EST) -- A convicted hacker who testified for the government in a recent criminal trial against ex-Uber security chief Joseph Sullivan pled guilty in California federal court Tuesday to an additional criminal charge for using stolen Slack credentials to monitor corporate executives' communications and steal more than $4 million in Ethereum cryptocurrency....

