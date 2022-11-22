NYC Woman Cops To COVID Isolation Program Fraud

By Elliot Weld (November 22, 2022, 3:20 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn woman pled guilty Tuesday in New York federal court to charges that she schemed to procure free hotel room stays during the COVID-19 pandemic by pretending to be a health care worker and then selling the reservations to others for a profit....

