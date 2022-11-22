Verizon Defends Bellwether Arbitration Process In 9th Circ.

By Jess Krochtengel (November 22, 2022, 8:30 PM EST) -- Using bellwethers to resolve mass arbitration is not unconscionable, Verizon Communications Inc. told the Ninth Circuit in an opening brief on Monday, arguing that a California federal court wrongly denied arbitration in a proposed class action alleging it hid administrative fees from customers....

