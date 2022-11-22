Migrant Minors Get Bench Trial Over Due Process Rights

By Craig Clough (November 22, 2022, 6:31 PM EST) -- Immigrant advocacy groups seeking an injunction to stop the federal government from limiting the due process rights of unaccompanied minors processed through the "Remain in Mexico" program were pleasantly surprised Tuesday when a California federal judge ordered a bench trial rather than hear their arguments for a preliminary injunction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS