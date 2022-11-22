Claims Court Finds CDC Broke Gilead Deal Over HIV Research

By Andrew Karpan (November 22, 2022, 7:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention failed to live up to at least some terms of its research agreement with Gilead Sciences by failing to notify the drugmaker about patents the agency had filed to cover HIV treatments....

