Travelers Says Judge Should Rethink Plane Crash Ruling

By Jennifer Mandato (November 23, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- With new facts coming to light, Travelers Indemnity Co. of Connecticut asked a Louisiana federal court Tuesday to reconsider a ruling that the insurer can't rely on a policy's aircraft exclusion in an attempt to preclude coverage of costs related to a fatal 2019 airplane crash....

