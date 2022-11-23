Feds Falsely Brand Tornado Cash A Security Risk, Suit Says

By Brian Steele (November 23, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- Six cryptocurrency users who are suing the U.S. Department of the Treasury over its sanctioning of an open-source privacy software say officials recently removed Tornado Cash from the list of entities that threaten national security, then improperly relisted it as one that supports North Korea's repressive regime....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS