AutoZone Can't Get Lawyer Kicked Off Retaliation Suit

By Grace Elletson (November 23, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused to disqualify a former AutoZone worker's lawyer in his suit alleging the company tried to block unemployment benefits to punish him for making a disability bias complaint. The judge rejected the car parts retailer's argument that disqualification was necessary after a previously secret settlement was disclosed in the worker's complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS