Army Corps Sued Over Tugboat Service On Ohio River

By Quinn Wilson (November 23, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- A construction and asphalt company along the Ohio River is suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Ohio federal court, claiming one of their lessees is operating an unauthorized tugboat fleeting service that is causing the plaintiffs to pay penalty fees and lose contracts with shippers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS