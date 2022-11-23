Judge Says AECOM Subpoena La. University In FCA Case

By Daniel Wilson (November 23, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge has ruled a New Orleans university must provide details of a settlement with the government to engineering firm AECOM in a False Claims Act suit alleging the company and others bilked a Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance program following Hurricane Katrina....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS