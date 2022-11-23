GM Escapes Suit Over Engines' Oil Problems

By Peter McGuire (November 23, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action alleging General Motors hid oil issues in pickup engines, ruling that a driver waited too long to file his suit and couldn't back up engine defect allegations with an expert....

