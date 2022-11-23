Teen Chess Whiz Files Amended Suit Against Rival

By Elaine Briseño (November 23, 2022, 2:34 PM EST) -- Following the direction of a federal judge in Missouri, 19-year-old chess whiz Hans Moke Niemann has filed an amended complaint that shows the citizenship of the defendants in the defamation suit that accuses his rival of smearing his name....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS