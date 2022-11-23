Judge Trims Okla. Tribal Gambling Challenge

By Ali Sullivan (November 23, 2022, 6:17 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has tossed part of a suit brought by four Native American tribes challenging the approval of a separate group of tribes' gambling compacts, ruling that the plaintiffs can't say they were hurt by the expansion of Class III gaming in Oklahoma if tribal defendants haven't begun offering that activity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS