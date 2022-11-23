Construction Co. To Pay Out $890K To End Atty's Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (November 23, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- A construction and engineering company has agreed to pay its former general counsel $890,000 to end her suit alleging the business fired her after she criticized its male-dominated and discriminatory culture....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS